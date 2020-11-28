Coimbatore start-upinstalls ATRS at 2 airports

COIMBATORE

28 November 2020 22:38 IST

Firm eyes Asian orders for its system

SJK Innovations, a Coimbatore-based start-up, has installed Automatic Tray Retrieval Systems (ATRS) at two airports in the country and is looking at similar projects in India and other Asian countries.

Managing Director Suraj Shantakumar said the company had installed the system at security checks in terminal 3 of Delhi airport for domestic departures.

At Coimbatore airport, the company commissioned the system recently on a proof-of-concept basis to showcase the solution, which is used at cabin baggage checking points.

Advertising

Advertising

The entire system has been designed, engineered, and assembled by the company. SJK supplies the hardware and software, installs, and maintains them.

“The investment is primarily for working capital as the ATRS are developed according to the layout at each airport. We will continue to invest in research and development of the solution,” he said.

“Apart from catering to the Indian market, we will focus on Asian markets,” he added.

The company is looking at developing and providing technology-driven material handling solutions in sectors such as agriculture, logistics and e-commerce, apart from aviation.