Coimbatore company launches Powered Air Purifying Respirator

Fisher Pumps, a Coimbatore company, has launched Powered Air Purifying Respirator (PAPR) that can be used by doctors and frontline workers.

According to Parthiban Ramaswamy, Managing Director of Fisher Pumps, the PAPR, branded as Fisher AirPro, is designed in-house and is ready for commercial launch. It took about a year to design the product, he said.

The AirPro consists of a face gear and hip unit that are connected by an air hose. The hip unit supplies filtered, pure air to the face gear. Hence, the frontline workers would not have to use masks while at work. The batteries and blower motors are sourced and the P 100 filters used are certified ones. The company fabricates the gears and assembles these here.

"We now plan to manufacture in batches of 100 and supply across the country. The company can produce 1,000 units a month," he said.

Fisher has also applied for design patent and for product certification.

