Cognizant unveils AI platform for firms

May 15, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Cognizant on Monday announced the availability of a new, enterprise-wide platform, Cognizant Neuro AI, designed to provide enterprises with a comprehensive approach to accelerate the adoption of generative AI technology.

This industry-first platform is expected to leverage its consulting, advisory, ecosystem partnership, digital studios, solutions, and delivery capabilities, in conjunction with industry experts, to help clients transition seamlessly into the era of generative AI, according to the tech firm.

“It is fast becoming clear that businesses must embrace AI without delay to remain competitive,” said Prasad Sankaran, EVP of Cognizant’s Software and Platform Engineering. “Cognizant’s Neuro AI is aiming to accelerate the adoption of enterprise-scale AI applications, increase ROI potential, minimise risks and get to better business solutions, faster,’‘

Cognizant Neuro AI was built after years of AI research, development, and client-facing commercial AI applications, comprising deep learning, evolutionary AI, and deploying generative AI techniques in industries like life sciences, retail, and healthcare, claimed Cognizant.