Cognizant to train 25,000 staff on Google Cloud AI

May 09, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

Some 25,000 Cognizant professionals will be trained on Google Cloud AI technologies at Cognizant Google Cloud AI University expected to be opened soon.

The university would offer a variety of courses, including introductory courses on AI fundamentals, advanced courses on Google Cloud’s solutions, and specific AI use cases, Cognizant said in a statement.

Cognizant and Google Cloud on Tuesday announced the expansion of their partnership to accelerate the adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) by businesses around the world.

As part of this expansion, Cognizant would also open new Google Cloud AI Innovation Centres in Bengaluru, London, and San Francisco and these tech hubs would bring together techies, cloud experts from both the companies, customers, and university students and facilitate collaboration.

Ravi Kumar, CEO of New Jersey-based Cognizant said, “By expanding our long-standing alliance with Google Cloud to leverage our existing technology capabilities, upskill our talent, and deliver advanced technologies to our clients, Cognizant will play a critical role in supporting the global shift to responsible AI use.”

“Generative AI has the potential to create significant business value by streamlining how we work, creating new consumer experiences, helping people better utilize data, and much more,” said Thomas Kurian, CEO at Google Cloud.