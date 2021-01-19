Business

Cognizant to acquire Magenic Technologies in Minneapolis

Cognizant entered into an agreement to acquire Magenic Technologies, Inc., a privately-held custom software development services company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The acquisition will expand Cognizant’s software product engineering footprint, adding 475 employees in the U.S. across seven locations and more than 350 employees in Manila, Philippines.

Upon completion of the acquisition, Magenic associates will become part of Cognizant Softvision, connecting Magenic’s expertise with Cognizant’s global software development capabilities. Magenic provides Agile software and cloud development, DevOps, experience design, and advisory services to a range of industries, including financial services, professional services, insurance, pharmaceutical, and manufacturing.

