Cognizant to acquire IIoT firm Bright Wolf

22 October 2020 22:31 IST

Cognizant said it would acquire U.S.-based Bright Wolf, a privately-held technology services provider specialising in custom Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions for Fortune 1000 clients across manufacturing, energy, transportation, water, healthcare, agriculture and other industries, for an undisclosed sum.

This is Cognizant’s eighth acquisition in 2020 aimed at accelerating growth in IoT, cloud, AI and analytics and digital engineering, it said.

The acquisition will accelerate Cognizant’s growth in IoT, expanding the company’s smart products offering and expertise in architecting and implementing IIoT solutions. Post acquisition, Bright Wolf’s team of experts will provide the foundation for a new Cognizant IoT innovation lab in the Raleigh-Durham, N.C., Research Triangle, as per a company statement.

Cognizant works with clients on IoT strategy and advisory to build connected solutions at industrial scale. Company's recent client engagement ranges from reducing food waste to ensuring clean and safe water to creating safe office spaces for the COVID era. The tech firm has ongoing IoT partnerships and alliances with Cisco, AWS, Microsoft, Hitachi, and Siemens.