Cognizant to acquire Collaborative Solutions

Cognizant has on Tuesday entered into an agreement to acquire Collaborative Solutions, a global consultancy specialising in Workday enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources.

Collaborative Solutions will mark Cognizant’s fourth cloud-related acquisition in 2020.

Founded in 2003, Collaborative Solutions is headquartered near Washington, D.C., and has more than 1,000 employees worldwide. In addition to the U.S., the company has operations in Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

The company’s clients include Fortune 500 companies and medium-sized businesses across financial services, healthcare, and technology, as well as education and government institutions.

Collaborative Solutions has led more than 800 successful Workday deployments in over 125 countries.

Collaborative Solutions’ services include strategy development, organizational change management, and the deployment and management of finance, HR, planning, and higher education solutions, as per a statement from Cognizant.