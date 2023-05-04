Cognizant Q1 net profit rises 3%; personnel-related action of new programme to impact 3,500 staff

May 04, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - New Delhi

IT services company Cognizant posted a 3% year-on-year rise in net income for the January-March quarter, gave muted guidance for the full year 2023 revenue and said its new 'NextGen programme,' aimed at simplifying operating model and optimising corporate functions will impact almost 3,500 employees.

The drive for simplification will include operating with fewer layers in an effort to enhance agility and enable faster decision-making, the company said about the 'NextGen programme'.

Net income rose to $580 million during the three months ended March 31, 2023, against $563 million in the year-earlier period. The revenue dipped marginally to $4,812 million in the just-ended quarter, from $4826 million in the same period of the previous year.

Cognizant follows January-December financial year.

"Full-year 2023 revenue is expected to be $19.2 to $19.6 billion, or a decline of 1.2% to growth of 0.8%, or a decline of 1% to growth of 1%1 in constant currency," the company said in the earnings statement.

In the second quarter of 2023, Cognizant initiated the NextGen programme aimed at simplifying operating model, optimising corporate functions and consolidating and realigning office space to reflect the post-pandemic hybrid work environment.

"We expect the personnel-related actions of this program to impact approximately 3,500 employees, or approximately 1% of our workforce," the company said.

Total headcount at the end of the first quarter was 3,51,500, a decrease of 3,800 from Q4 2022 and an increase of 11,100 from Q1 2022. Voluntary attrition for tech Services on a trailing 12 month basis, declined to 23% from 26% in Q4 2022 and 30% in Q1 2022.

The company does not expect the NextGen programme to drive meaningful cost savings until the second half of 2023 and the real estate actions will not begin to generate savings until 2024.

"By 2025, we expect to reduce our annual real estate costs by approximately $100 million versus 2022. This reduction in real estate costs is net of investments to expand our real estate footprint in smaller cities, primarily in India, in support of our hybrid work strategy," it said.

Cognizant company is listed on Nasdaq, but a large portion of its operations are based in India.

In connection with the NextGen programme, the company expects to record costs of about $400 million with about $350 million of such costs anticipated in 2023 and $50 million in 2024.

"This consists of approximately $200 million of employee severance and other costs primarily related to non-billable and corporate personnel, which we expect to mostly incur in 2023, and approximately $200 million of costs related to the consolidation of office space, with approximately $150 million in 2023 and $50 million in 2024," the statement explained.

On Cognizant's Q1 report card, Ravi Kumar S, Chief Executive Officer noted that "...accelerated bookings growth in the quarter, which included several large deals and a healthy mix of new and expansion work, reflects the strengths of our services, our brand, and the longstanding relationships we have with our clients."

He added: "Having spent more than three months assessing the business, meeting with over a hundred clients and thousands of employees, I firmly believe Cognizant has a strong foundation for accelerating growth."

In January this year, Cognizant named Ravi Kumar S as CEO and a member of the Board, with immediate effect. Kumar succeeded Brian Humphries in both roles.