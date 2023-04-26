ADVERTISEMENT

Cognizant enters into a new 5-year contract with Nike

April 26, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

New Jersey-based tech firm to help transform and manage the footwear and accessories retailer’s customer, employee and partner experiences globally

The Hindu Bureau

Representational photo | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Cognizant has entered into a new five-year agreement to transform and support the technology operations of Nike, a designer, marketer, and distributor of authentic athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories. Under the agreement, Cognizant would support customers and partners. The New Jersey-based Cognizant would also offer onsite and remote support to Nike across locations worldwide for resolving all hardware issues for employees, from laptops to work phones. Additionally, through Level 1 & 2 support, Cognizant would provide engineering and backend solutions for all of Nike’s enterprise-wide applications, including mobile apps, computer software, and Nike.com, the tech firm said in a statement. Cognizant is expected to deliver several key capabilities for Nike over the next five years, including new self-service capabilities, improved service productivity, and significant cost savings, as per the release. Cognizant and Nike’s collaboration is anticipated to continue furthering Nike’s digital transformation momentum, which has been driven by a continued investment in capabilities that accelerate product innovation, unmatched brand distinction, and deep personal connections with Nike consumers globally. Coming as an extension of a 14-year-old collaboration, the new agreement is expected to consolidate several of Nike’s existing IT support functions with Cognizant serving Nike in over 230 locations in more than 40 countries.

