Business

Cognizant buys small firm, Lev, based in Indianapolis

Cognizant has entered into an agreement to acquire Lev, an Indianapolis-based, privately-held, digital marketing consultancy that employs 200 people.

Financial details were not disclosed.

The acquisition would expand Cognizant’s Salesforce practice and was expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, subject to satisfaction of certain closing conditions, said Cognizant in a release.

Lev helps businesses simplify and modernize their marketing campaigns using Salesforce Marketing Cloud to provide data-driven insight and personalization across the customer journey, and ultimately drive revenue.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 23, 2020 10:29:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/cognizant-buys-small-firm-lev-based-in-indianapolis/article31145252.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY