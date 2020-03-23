Cognizant buys small firm, Lev, based in Indianapolis

Cognizant has entered into an agreement to acquire Lev, an Indianapolis-based, privately-held, digital marketing consultancy that employs 200 people.

Financial details were not disclosed.

The acquisition would expand Cognizant’s Salesforce practice and was expected to close in the first quarter of 2020, subject to satisfaction of certain closing conditions, said Cognizant in a release.

Lev helps businesses simplify and modernize their marketing campaigns using Salesforce Marketing Cloud to provide data-driven insight and personalization across the customer journey, and ultimately drive revenue.