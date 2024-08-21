ADVERTISEMENT

Cognizant appoints Rajesh Varrier as head of global ops, CMD India

Updated - August 21, 2024 10:19 pm IST

Published - August 21, 2024 10:18 pm IST - Bengaluru

Additionally, Mr. Varrier will be appointed as Chairman & Managing Director, India, assuming the role October 1, 2024, as Rajesh Nambiar leaves Cognizant to become president of Nasscom

The Hindu Bureau

Rajesh Nambiar stepped down from Cognizant as its India Chairman and Managing Director on August 21. He has been appointed as the president-designate of the Nasscom. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Cognizant on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) announced the appointment of Rajesh Varrier as Global Head of Operations, effective September 2, 2024.

Mr. Varrier will be an Executive Vice President of Cognizant, reporting to Ravi Kumar S., Cognizant’s Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Varrier will be based in Bangalore.

According to a Cognizant statement, as Global Head of Operations and Chairman & Managing Director, India, Mr. Varrier’s responsibilities will include operations, Delivery Excellence, workforce planning, India Leadership Council, expansion in India and other key responsibilities. He would also provide regional leadership for Cognizant’s India-based employees with a strong emphasis on driving company transformation programs, and representing the company as it executes its growth plan across India.

