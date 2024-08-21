Cognizant appoints Rajesh Varrier as head of global ops, CMD India

Cognizant on Wednesday (August 21, 2024) announced the appointment of Rajesh Varrier as Global Head of Operations, effective September 2, 2024.

Additionally, he will be appointed as Chairman & Managing Director, India, assuming the role October 1, 2024, as Rajesh Nambiar leaves Cognizant to become president of Nasscom.

Congratulations to Rajesh Nambiar, who has been named president of nasscom, a strategic collaboration partner in our efforts to strengthen the Indian IT industry.



We welcome Rajesh Varrier and wish Rajesh Nambiar success in his new role. — Cognizant (@Cognizant) August 21, 2024

Mr. Varrier will be an Executive Vice President of Cognizant, reporting to Ravi Kumar S., Cognizant’s Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Varrier will be based in Bangalore.

According to a Cognizant statement, as Global Head of Operations and Chairman & Managing Director, India, Mr. Varrier’s responsibilities will include operations, Delivery Excellence, workforce planning, India Leadership Council, expansion in India and other key responsibilities. He would also provide regional leadership for Cognizant’s India-based employees with a strong emphasis on driving company transformation programs, and representing the company as it executes its growth plan across India.