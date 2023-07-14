Cognavi India unveils AI-powered job portal

July 14, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - MUMBAI

Cognavi India, a subsidiary of Forum Engineering which is into new-age human resource services in Japan, has collaborated with India’s SRM Global Consulting Pvt. Ltd. and Cresco Ltd. of Japan to start an Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered job portal in India.

SRM and Cresco have invested around 10% each in this venture which has a total investment of ₹100 crore. The balance is from Cognavi, a statement said.

The objective is to provide solutions to 90 lakh freshers who graduate every year in India.

“The Cognavi job portal would provide the user with the unique opportunity to address the challenges of the Indian market, where approximately 90 lakh are minted annually but have limited job opportunities,” Varun Modgill, MD & CTO, Cognavi India Ltd. said.

Anticipating a burgeoning job market with government programs like ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ and ‘Make in India,’ the platform would connect job seekers with recruiters, fostering a ‘Design India’ vision, bridging the supply-demand gap for entrepreneurs and multinationals,” he said.

Among the cutting-edge features of the Cognavi platform, the Resume Builder would be critical for job applicants, that not only helps in standardising resume formats but would also present matching skills for their jobs and missing skills that they need to recognise for future career growth, the statement added.

