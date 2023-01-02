HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coffee exports up almost 2% to 4 lakh tonne in 2022

About 99,513 tonne of coffee was re-exported in 2022, higher than 92,235 tonne in the previous year, the data showed

January 02, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
 In value terms, coffee export was higher at ₹8,762.47 crore in 2022 as against ₹6,984.67 crore in the previous year.

 In value terms, coffee export was higher at ₹8,762.47 crore in 2022 as against ₹6,984.67 crore in the previous year. | Photo Credit: Rajkumar R

Coffee shipments from India, Asia's third-largest producer and exporter, rose 1.66% to 4 lakh tonne in 2022 on rise in instant coffee exports and re-exports, according to the Coffee Board.

Exports stood at 3.93 lakh tonne in 2021.

In value terms, coffee export was higher at ₹8,762.47 crore in 2022 as against ₹6,984.67 crore in the previous year.

India ships both Robusta and Arabica varieties, besides instant coffee.

According to the Board's latest data, shipment of Robusta coffee declined marginally to 2,20,974 tonne in 2022 from 2,20,997 tonne in the previous year.

Similarly, export of Arabica fell 11.43% to 44,542 tonne from 50,292 tonne.

However, export of instant coffee increased 16.73% to 35,810 tonne in 2022 from 29,819 tonne in the previous year.

About 99,513 tonne of coffee was re-exported in 2022, higher than 92,235 tonne in the previous year, the data showed.

The unit per value realisation remained higher at ₹2,18,923 per tonne as against ₹1,77,406 per tonne in the period.

Italy, Germany and Russia are the major export destinations for the Indian coffee.

Some of the major exporting companies are CCL Products India, Tata Coffee, ITC Ltd., Olam Agro, Vidya Herbs, and Sucden Coffee India.

Coffee production is pegged higher at 3,93,400 tonne for 2022-23 crop year (October-September), as against the final output of 3,42,000 tonne achieved last year.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.