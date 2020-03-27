Coffee Days repays Rs 1,644 cr to 13 lenders on Friday

Coffee Day Enterprises Ltd. (CDEL), the flagship of the conglomerate founded by VG Siddhartha, on Friday repaid ₹1,644 crore to 13 lenders after concluding a deal with the Blackstone Group to sell its 90-acre technology business park, Global Village Tech Park.

CDEL received ₹2,000 crore, which included a ₹200-crore advance paid last month, as part of the first tranche. It may be recalled that, Blackstone had decided to acquire the 3.3 million sqft park on the outskirts of Bengaluru for ₹2,700 crore. The remaining ₹700 crore is expected to be paid in the next six months, said company in a statutory filing.

CDEL paid full principal and interest to all the lenders on Friday even as the economic activity and credit markets have gound to a halt following the Covid crisis. This would be the largest M&A deal closure in a frozen market.

Axis Bank, Standard Chartered, Piramal, Yes Bank, RBL, Bajaj Finance and Indiabulls are among the lenders who have received the full money.

With this, CDEL debt has come down to ₹3,100 crore from the ₹4,900 crore earlier. The company, which runs Cafe Coffee Day through a subsidiary, has been paring debt through sale of non core assets.

The company's overall debt stood at ₹7,200 crore at the beginning of the current financial year.