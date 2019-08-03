Coffee Day wants more time to finalise first quarter results

V.G. Siddhartha-promoted Coffee Day Enterprises said due to ‘certain unavoidable circumstances’, the board of directors shall not consider the financial results of the company and its subsidiaries for the quarter ended June 30 at the meeting scheduled for August 8.

In a stock exchange filing, the company said it had taken adequate steps to complete the quarterly review before the stipulated time line. However due to recent developments which were disclosed to the exchanges from time to time, the review and subsequent preparation of the quarterly financial results for the quarter (Q1) was not expected to be completed by the stipulated time.

In this regard, the company intends to further extend the date of submission of the quarterly financial results for the quarter ended June 30 to the stock exchanges.

The revised date of the meeting to consider the said quarterly financial results shall be communicated expeditiously, said company secretary and compliance officer Sadananda Poojary, in a filing.

The company had also informed the stock exchanges that Sulakshana Raghavan, an independent director on the board of Coffee Day Enterprises, had resigned with effect from August 1.

“We wish to clarify that Ms. Raghavan has resigned for personal reasons and has confirmed that there are no further reasons for her resignation,” said the company in another filing.