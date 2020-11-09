Business

Coffee Day Global revenue drops 12%

Coffee Day Global, the coffee business subsidiary of Coffee Day Enterprises, posted a retail revenue of ₹1,270 crore during fiscal ended March 31, 2020, reporting a year-on-year decline of 12%. During the period, the company posted a net loss of ₹319 crore, as per a regulatory filing of the company on Monday.

In the fourth quarter, Coffee Day Global's retail net revenue stood at ₹272 crore, down 22% yoy and net loss at ₹80 crore. March- ended fiscal also saw its cafe outlets reduce to 1,192 from 1,752 a year ago while the number of its coffee vending machines has increased to 58,697 from 56797 in the previous year.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 9, 2020 11:20:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/coffee-day-global-revenue-drops-12/article33061153.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY