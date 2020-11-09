Coffee Day Global revenue drops 12%

Coffee Day Global, the coffee business subsidiary of Coffee Day Enterprises, posted a retail revenue of ₹1,270 crore during fiscal ended March 31, 2020, reporting a year-on-year decline of 12%. During the period, the company posted a net loss of ₹319 crore, as per a regulatory filing of the company on Monday.
In the fourth quarter, Coffee Day Global's retail net revenue stood at ₹272 crore, down 22% yoy and net loss at ₹80 crore. March- ended fiscal also saw its cafe outlets reduce to 1,192 from 1,752 a year ago while the number of its coffee vending machines has increased to 58,697 from 56797 in the previous year.
