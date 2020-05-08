Coffee Day director quits

Coffee Day Enterprises on Friday said Kanarath Payattiyath Balaraj, an independent director of Coffee Day Global Limited, an unlisted subsidiary of the company, has resigned from the directorship due to personal reasons.

The resignation is effective from May 7,2020.

The company placed on record its sincere appreciation of Mr. Balaraj’s services, guidance and contribution during his tenure as a member of the board and its committees, as per a regulatory filing made by the company.