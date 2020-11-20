Coding Ninjas announces ₹1-crore scholarship programme

NEW DELHI

20 November 2020 20:06 IST

Online education services provider Coding Ninjas on Friday announced a ₹1-crore scholarship programme for first-year programming students.

This will include scholarships for about 2,000 students, worth ₹5,000 each, for foundation courses such as C++, Java and Python.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship programme is December 1. “We have launched this scholarship programme for students to make the most out of it during the time of this global pandemic,” said Ankush Singla, co-founder, Coding Ninjas.

“The scholarship will benefit students who want to pursue programming at a cost-effective price point and are currently in the first year of college.”

It will enable learners to master three important programming languages like C++, Java and Python that are considered the building blocks in the world of coding, he added.