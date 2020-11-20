Business

Coding Ninjas announces ₹1-crore scholarship programme

Online education services provider Coding Ninjas on Friday announced a ₹1-crore scholarship programme for first-year programming students.

This will include scholarships for about 2,000 students, worth ₹5,000 each, for foundation courses such as C++, Java and Python.

The deadline to apply for the scholarship programme is December 1. “We have launched this scholarship programme for students to make the most out of it during the time of this global pandemic,” said Ankush Singla, co-founder, Coding Ninjas.

“The scholarship will benefit students who want to pursue programming at a cost-effective price point and are currently in the first year of college.”

It will enable learners to master three important programming languages like C++, Java and Python that are considered the building blocks in the world of coding, he added.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 20, 2020 8:36:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/coding-ninjas-announces-cr-scholarship-programme/article33143270.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY