Coca-Cola’s bottler SLMG Beverages plans $200 million capex

October 25, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MUMBAI

SLMG Beverages Private Ltd., one of the bottlers of the Coca-Cola Company in India, is planning capital investment of $200 million by 2024 to double its sales volume by 2026, a top company executive said.

“So far we have made cumulative investments of $800 million in putting up bottling plants for Coca-Cola in India. We will invest additional $200 million to take our total investment to $1 billion. With this, we will be the first independent bottling company for Coca-Cola in India to do so,” said Paritosh Ladhani, Joint Managing Director, SLMG Beverages Pvt. Ltd. in a virtual interview.

The company, which is licensed to produce and market the Coca-Cola range of products including carbonated drinks, diet and energy drinks, juices and bottled water in Uttar Pradesh (U.P.) and Uttarakhand, currently has 7 bottling units in U.P.

While one more unit will be operational shortly, three more units for which investments will be made in the next two years, will go into operation by 2027, Mr. Ladhani said.

He said the capacity enhancement is in tune with the increase in demand for Coca-Cola’s products in India, more specifically in rural areas.

“Today 75% of the sales revenue comes from rural areas which are growing at a rate of 21%. With our product mix, we anticipate that volumes will pick up in urban areas and by 2030 urban areas will account for 1/3rd of our revenue,” he said.

The company’s revenue, which was at ₹4,600 crore in FY23, is expected to grow to ₹7,500 crore in FY24 and the target is to achieve ₹10,000 crore revenue in FY25, he added.

Emphasising that there was vast scope for growth in India, he said the per capita consumption of Coca Cola products in India is less than 1/10th of that in the U.S.