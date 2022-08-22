Coca-Cola unveils Limca Sportz in hydration drinks category 

ADVERTISEMENT

Coca-Cola India, on Monday introduced Limca Sportz, a new product in hydration-based sports segment. It also marks the first ever brand extension under the over 50-year-old homegrown brand Limca.

As part of its marketing strategy, the company has roped in Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra as the brand ambassador for Limca Sportz which would also be the official sports drink brand for the ICC World Cup T20.

“Limca has been one of the most untapped brands in our portfolio. It’s been there for over 50 years… The brand is doing very well and there is no immediate concern, but if we start thinking of what this brand could be… there are very interesting spaces…and this area of hydration is a very good fit,” Arnab Roy, VP and Head - Marketing, Coca-Cola India and South-West Asia, said at a virtual conference.

He added that Limca “needs to reinvent” itself and is currently “consumer testing” more products which may be introduced in the next 12-18 months time frame.

“To start with, Lima Sportz will be available in the national capital region…We will also foray into markets such as Bengaluru, Chennai, West Bengal, Mumbai, Pune, and cities of Andhra Pradesh/Telangana starting the month of September…This year is an experiment. We have to learn as this is a new category for us. With all the learning, we will have much bigger and more ambitious plans for 2023,” Mr. Roy said.

The company said Limca Sportz is a glucose and electrolyte-based beverage containing essential minerals for rapid fluid intake. It is a no-fizz, water-based drink that helps in faster rehydration in individuals involved in physical activity in the form of sports, exercise, and high intense chores.

The ‘low sugar’ beverage, it added, has been formulated through in-house innovation and extensive market testing.