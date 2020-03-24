Coca-Cola to continue operate some units

The Coca-Cola India System has temporarily suspended production at its manufacturing facilities in India.
However, the company said it would operate essential services.
“To cater to this urgent demand, we’re operating our manufacturing facilities in a very small number complying with the local government’s regulations and the safety of all our employees,” said the company on Tuesday.
The company said it has adopted a purpose-driven approach to ensure complete safety and well-being of its people, products and assets.
“Further, as a global system, we are in regular touch with our counterparts across the world. We are understanding and implementing some of the learnings mutually, “ Coca-Cola said in a statement.
The Coca-Cola India system provides direct employment to 25,000 people and indirect employment to more than 1,50,000 people.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.