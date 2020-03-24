Coca-Cola to continue operate some units

The Coca-Cola India System has temporarily suspended production at its manufacturing facilities in India.

However, the company said it would operate essential services.

“To cater to this urgent demand, we’re operating our manufacturing facilities in a very small number complying with the local government’s regulations and the safety of all our employees,” said the company on Tuesday.

The company said it has adopted a purpose-driven approach to ensure complete safety and well-being of its people, products and assets.

“Further, as a global system, we are in regular touch with our counterparts across the world. We are understanding and implementing some of the learnings mutually, “ Coca-Cola said in a statement.

The Coca-Cola India system provides direct employment to 25,000 people and indirect employment to more than 1,50,000 people.