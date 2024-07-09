GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coalition asks Gadkari to include auto LPG in cleaner mobility policy

Auto LPG offers significant cost savings for consumers, as it is approximately 40% cheaper than petrol, IAC Director General said

Published - July 09, 2024 06:27 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Indian Auto LPG Coalition (IAC) urged Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on July 9 to include auto LPG in the cleaner mobility narrative and policy. The coalition, comprising of public and private LPG suppliers, kit suppliers and equipment manufacturers, is the nodal body for promoting the use of auto LPG in India.

“Auto LPG is a proven, efficient, and environmentally friendly alternative fuel. Its adoption can lead to substantial reductions in harmful emissions, including CO2 and particulate matter, thereby improving air quality and public health. Economically, Auto LPG offers significant cost savings for consumers, as it is approximately 40% cheaper than petrol,” said Suyash Gupta, IAC Director General.

Furthermore, its lower infrastructural costs compared to CNG make it a viable and scalable option for cleaner fuel infrastructure development across the country, he said.  “From an energy security perspective, Auto LPG ensures a stable supply chain due to diverse import sources, reducing dependence on any single supplier,” Mr. Gupta said. 

According to a statement issued by the coalition, they aim to encourage the inclusion of auto LPG alongside compressed natural gas (CNG) and electric vehicles (EVs) to diversify the country’s clean energy mix. Measures proposed by the IAC include tax incentives for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to encourage the production of LPG variants of cars, and the reduction of GST on auto LPG from 18% to 5%. 

