Coal India Q1 profit almost triples to ₹8,833 crore

Higher sales spur profits

Coal India Ltd. on Wednesday reported an almost threefold rise in consolidated net profit to ₹8,832.86 crore for quarter ended June on the back of higher sales. A file photo of a worker using an excavator to load coal onto a truck in the vicinity of the Deendayal Port Authority seaport at Kandla in India’s Gujarat state on May 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP

August 10, 2022 20:45 IST

Coal India Ltd. on Wednesday reported an almost threefold rise in consolidated net profit to ₹8,832.86 crore for quarter ended June on the back of higher sales.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹3,169.86 crore in the year-earlier period, Coal India Ltd. (CIL) said in a filing with the BSE.

Revenue from operations rose to ₹35,092.17 crore from ₹25,282.75 crore. Net sales in the first quarter rose to ₹32,497.9 crore from ₹23,293.65 crore earlier.

The company's output increased to 159.75 million tonne (mt) from 123.98 mt.

Coal India accounts for more than 80% of domestic coal output. The company is eyeing one billion tonnes in production by 2023-24.

Shares of the company climbed 2.02% to ₹219.85 apiece on the BSE.