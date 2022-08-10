Business

Coal India Q1 profit almost triples to ₹8,833 crore

Coal India Ltd. on Wednesday reported an almost threefold rise in consolidated net profit to ₹8,832.86 crore for quarter ended June on the back of higher sales. A file photo of a worker using an excavator to load coal onto a truck in the vicinity of the Deendayal Port Authority seaport at Kandla in India’s Gujarat state on May 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: AFP
PTI New Delhi August 10, 2022 20:45 IST
Updated: August 11, 2022 12:00 IST

Shares of the company climbed 2.02% to ₹219.85 apiece on the BSE

Coal India Ltd. on Wednesday reported an almost threefold rise in consolidated net profit to ₹8,832.86 crore for quarter ended June on the back of higher sales.

The company had posted a net profit of ₹3,169.86 crore in the year-earlier period, Coal India Ltd. (CIL) said in a filing with the BSE.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Revenue from operations rose to ₹35,092.17 crore from ₹25,282.75 crore. Net sales in the first quarter rose to ₹32,497.9 crore from ₹23,293.65 crore earlier.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The company's output increased to 159.75 million tonne (mt) from 123.98 mt.

Coal India accounts for more than 80% of domestic coal output. The company is eyeing one billion tonnes in production by 2023-24.

Shares of the company climbed 2.02% to ₹219.85 apiece on the BSE.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...