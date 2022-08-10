Coal India Q1 profit almost triples to ₹8,833 cr.
Higher sales spur profits
Coal India Ltd. on Wednesday reported an almost threefold rise in consolidated net profit to ₹8,832.86 crore for quarter ended June on the back of higher sales.
The company had posted a net profit of ₹3,169.86 crore in the year-earlier period, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing with the BSE.
Revenue from operations rose to ₹35,092.17 crore from ₹25,282.75 crore. Net sales in the first quarter rose to ₹32,497.9 crore from ₹23,293.65 crore earlier.
The company's output increased to 159.75 million tonne (mt) from 123.98 mt.
Coal India accounts for more than 80% of domestic coal output. The company is eyeing one billion tonnes in production by 2023-24.
Shares of the company climbed 2.02% to ₹219.85 apiece on the BSE.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.