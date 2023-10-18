Coal India push for UG mines; aims for 100 million tons by 2030

October 18, 2023 04:08 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - Kolkata

Coal India Limited (CIL) is planning to scale up production from its underground (UG) mines to 100 Million Tons (MT) by 2030 through a slew of mass production technologies alongside a revenue sharing model with private entrepreneurs.

Till September 17, 2023 CIL, the largest coal producing company of the world, had produced about 12 MT of coal from underground coal mines.

“This is a 4.1% growth over the same period last year. The targeted output through UG mines for FY 2023-24 is 30 MTs,” a CIL official said. CIL began the current fiscal year with 322 working mines. Of this, 138 are underground and 171 opencast. The rest 13 are mixed mines having both underground and opencast workings.

The thrust by the CIL on increasing output from UG mines comes at a time when 96% of its output was from open cast (OC) mines. In FY ‘22 out of 622.6 MTs of coal mined nearly 96% or 597 MTs was OC coal.

Along with eco-concerns the pursuit of UG mining by CIL is also signalled by necessity as at the current rate of production mineable coal reserves of existing OC mines will soon approach their ultimate pit level.

The coal from UG mines is superior in quality compared to that from OC mines and reduces import burden for higher grades of coal. The other advantage that comes with UG mining is that it is minimally invasive on land, detours land acquisition avoiding its degradation and is environmentally clean.

CIL’s push for going deeper into the earth is also fuelled by the need of unearthing coking coal whose resources are scarce in the country.

“India imported a total of 51.7 MTs of this variety in FY 2022 at humungous forex outgo. CIL would be offering an immense benefit to the nation if it extracts this coal,” a CIL official said.

CIL is also adopting new mass production technologies (MPT) for underground coal mining to make it economically viable and eco-friendly.

During FY22 four UG mines of South Eastern Coalfields Limited and one from Eastern Coalfields Limited turned profitable due to deployment of MPT.

CIL officials are of the opinion that in the years to come MPT will totally replace manual and conventional mining in all UG mines of CIL and the model has been proved successful in China, USA, Australia and elsewhere globally. The PSU officials pointed out that adopting MPTs is an ongoing process and about 50 High Wall machines will be deployed in OC mines by FY ‘28 with a projected production potential of 25 MTs/Year.

“Of this, tendering has already begun for 10 machines. High wall as a green mining coal extraction method circumvents land acquisition and R&R issues. This can be potentially adopted in most of CIL’s mines,” a CIL official said. Two more powered support long wall machines with a total capacity of 4.5 MT/Year are soon to be put into operation in UG mines of Bharat Coking Coal Limited , increasing the fleet strength to four.

