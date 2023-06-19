ADVERTISEMENT

Coal India OFS for employees to open on June 21; Govt to sell 92 lakh shares at ₹226.10 apiece

June 19, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PTI

The government will sell up to 92.44 lakh shares or 0.15 per cent stake in Coal India to its employees at a price of ₹226.10 a share.

“The employee OFS (Offer for Sale) shall remain open from June 21, 2023 to June 23, 2023,” Coal India said in a stock exchange filing.

Under the share sale offer, 92,44,092 equity shares (representing 0.15% of the total paid up equity share capital of the company) would be offered to eligible CIL employees at a price of ₹226.10 per equity share.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The share sale would fetch around ₹20,000 crore to the government.

Shares of Coal India settled at ₹227.30 apiece, down 0.48% over the previous close on the BSE.

The employee OFS follows the secondary market share sale in Coal India by the government earlier this month.

The government had mopped up ₹4,185 crore through 3% stake sale to institutional and retail investors in state-owned Coal India at a floor price of ₹225 apiece.

The holding of the government has come down to 63.13% in the coal producer after the OFS.

So far in current fiscal year, the government has mopped up ₹4,235 crore from PSU stake sale. The full year target from disinvestment has been pegged at ₹51,000 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US