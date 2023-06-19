HamberMenu
Coal India OFS for employees to open on June 21; Govt to sell 92 lakh shares at ₹226.10 apiece

June 19, 2023 07:17 pm | Updated 07:17 pm IST - NEW DELHI

PTI

The government will sell up to 92.44 lakh shares or 0.15 per cent stake in Coal India to its employees at a price of ₹226.10 a share.

“The employee OFS (Offer for Sale) shall remain open from June 21, 2023 to June 23, 2023,” Coal India said in a stock exchange filing.

Under the share sale offer, 92,44,092 equity shares (representing 0.15% of the total paid up equity share capital of the company) would be offered to eligible CIL employees at a price of ₹226.10 per equity share.

The share sale would fetch around ₹20,000 crore to the government.

Shares of Coal India settled at ₹227.30 apiece, down 0.48% over the previous close on the BSE.

The employee OFS follows the secondary market share sale in Coal India by the government earlier this month.

The government had mopped up ₹4,185 crore through 3% stake sale to institutional and retail investors in state-owned Coal India at a floor price of ₹225 apiece.

The holding of the government has come down to 63.13% in the coal producer after the OFS.

So far in current fiscal year, the government has mopped up ₹4,235 crore from PSU stake sale. The full year target from disinvestment has been pegged at ₹51,000 crore.

