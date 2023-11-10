ADVERTISEMENT

Coal India net profit rises 12.5% to ₹6,799 crore in Q2

November 10, 2023 08:07 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI

State-run Coal India on Friday reported a 12.5% rise in consolidated net profit to ₹6,799.77 crore for the September quarter on account of higher sales.

The company’s net profit stood at ₹6,043.55 crore in the year-earlier period, Coal India Ltd. (CIL) said in a regulatory filing.   Consolidated sales increased to ₹29,978.01 crore in the July-September period from ₹27,538.59 crore a year earlier.

However, total expenses of the company rose 9.3% in the second quarter of the current fiscal to ₹26,000.05 crore from ₹23,770.12 crore in the year-earlier period.

The average realisation per tonne of coal under Fuel Supply Agreement (FSA) category was ₹1,541.75 during the quarter under review.

Further, the board declared the first interim dividend of ₹15.25 per share for the fiscal.

The PSU, which accounts for over 80% of domestic coal output, produced 157.426 million tonnes of coal in the quarter under review as against 139.228 MT in the year-earlier quarter.

The company’s offtake of raw coal in the quarter rose to 173.731 MT, over 154.533 MT in the year-earlier period.

CIL has set a production and off-take target of 780 MT for the ongoing fiscal.

