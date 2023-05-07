Coal India Limited registers 62% growth in profits for FY 23

May 07, 2023 07:55 pm | Updated 07:55 pm IST - Kolkata

Coal India Limited (CIL) has registered a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹28,125 crores for FY’ 2023 posting a growth 62% growth compared to PAT of ₹17,378 Crores of FY ’2022.

A press statement from the single largest coal producer in the world said that volume sales and increased premiums in e-auction bolstered the company’s profitability.

For the Q4 FY’23, CIL recorded PBT (profit before tax) of ₹7,642 crores and PAT of ₹5,528 crores. Both PBT and PAT had shrunk by 18%, compared to same quarter of FY’22 primarily due to increased provision towards the wages in National Coal Wage Agreement –XI, the company said.

The results were announced after the company board met on Sunday. It also recommended the payment of a final dividend of ₹4 per share. Earlier, in two tranches a total dividend of ₹20.25 per share was already paid out.

“CIL lifted its profit into higher orbit despite the company capping its coal prices for over the past five years amidst rising input costs, especially diesel and explosives and increased wage cost due to provisioning in the accounts,” the press statement added.

For the financial year 2022-23, CIL’s realisation per tonne of coal under e-auction was ₹4,841 against ₹ 1,879 per tonne in FY’22, up 157.6%. The same in case of FSA (fuel supply agreement) sales was ₹1,475 compared to ₹1,406 of FY’22.

For the Q4 of FY23 the e-auction sales at 16.40 MTs were lower by 41% to 27.65 MTs of similar quarter FY’22. The State-owned coal mining corporate said that higher premiums under the e-window helped the company in cranking up e-auction sales by ₹690 crores.

“The realisation per tonne of coal of was ₹ 4,526 under auction segment in Q4 against ₹ 2,434 in the same quarter of FY’22. The jump was ₹2,092 per tonne or 86%,” the statement said. FSA sale increased to 167.45 MTs in Q4 FY’23 compared to 150.11 MTs of preceding fiscal’s Q4.

CIL’s sales at ₹ 35,161 Crores in Q4 of FY’23 were up by 17% compared to ₹29,985 crores in fourth quarter FY’22. ‘’For the full year of 2022-23 CIL’s net sales was ₹1,27,627 crores. This is a jump of 27% compared to ₹ 1,00,563 crores of preceding fiscal,” the statement added.