Co-op societies are not banks, RBI cautions

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has cautioned members of the public not to deal with co-operative societies undertaking banking business by adding ‘bank’ to their names.

“The Banking Regulation Act, 1949 was amended by the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Act, 2020, which came into force on September 29, 2020. Accordingly, co-operative societies cannot use the words “bank”, “banker” or “banking” as part of their names, except as permitted under the provisions of BR Act, 1949 or by the RBI,” the RBI said.


