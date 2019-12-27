Co-op banks to report large exposures

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed large cooperative banks to report all exposures of ₹5 crore and more to the Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC), a move aimed at early recognition of financial distress.

Separately, non-banking financial companies saw stress in asset quality in the first half of the current fiscal, with gross NPA ratio rising to 6.3% in September 2019 from 6.1% in March, RBI’s FSR report said. However, net NPA ratio remained steady at 3.4% between end-March 2019 and end-September 2019