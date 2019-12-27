Co-op banks to report large exposures

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed large cooperative banks to report all exposures of ₹5 crore and more to the Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC), a move aimed at early recognition of financial distress.
Separately, non-banking financial companies saw stress in asset quality in the first half of the current fiscal, with gross NPA ratio rising to 6.3% in September 2019 from 6.1% in March, RBI’s FSR report said. However, net NPA ratio remained steady at 3.4% between end-March 2019 and end-September 2019
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.