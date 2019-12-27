Business

Co-op banks to report large exposures

more-in

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) directed large cooperative banks to report all exposures of ₹5 crore and more to the Central Repository of Information on Large Credits (CRILC), a move aimed at early recognition of financial distress.

Separately, non-banking financial companies saw stress in asset quality in the first half of the current fiscal, with gross NPA ratio rising to 6.3% in September 2019 from 6.1% in March, RBI’s FSR report said. However, net NPA ratio remained steady at 3.4% between end-March 2019 and end-September 2019

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Business
banking
economy, business and finance
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 27, 2019 10:59:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/co-op-banks-to-report-large-exposures/article30415359.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY