Co-location: CCI rejects complaint against NSE

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has rejected allegations of anticompetitive practices against the NSE in the co-location case. The case was filed by a Chennai-based retail investor.

Co-location is the practice of renting out space for servers and other computing hardware at a third-party provider’s data-centre facility. Co-location helps in faster movement of data.

The CCI said SEBI had not stopped the functioning of co-location facility in any manner since its introduction and had both implicitly and explicitly recognised such service.

Any intervention by the CCI to stop the working of the co-location facility, which had been in place since 2009 and is on offer not just by NSE but by the BSE as well, would be retrograde it added, it added.

The anticompetition watchdog also clarified its findings are purely from the standpoint of provisions of competition laws and may not come in the way of other ongoing proceedings against NSE.