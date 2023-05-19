CMS Chennai unit to make banking automation products

May 19, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

CMS Info Systems Ltd. (CMS), a business services company offering banking logistics and technology services, announced the opening of its facility in Chennai to manufacture banking automation products.

The new unit in Ambattur will produce automated teller machines, cash recycler machines and self-service kiosks to support digital banking initiatives by banks and RBI. The facility has the capacity to produce more than 2,000 units per month, CMS said.

CMS will source components locally from certified Indian suppliers, and ATM modules from its partner in Korea.

The facility would help CMS to offer integrated banking automation solutions to its banking clients, from production to deployment to surveillance solutions of their complete ATM eco-system, the company said in a statement.