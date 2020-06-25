CMI appoints Sanjay Mahajan as MD

MUMBAI

25 June 2020 21:58 IST

Carrier Midea India Pvt. Ltd. (CMI), a joint venture between Carrier and Midea, has appointed Sanjay Mahajan as Managing Director. He has served many roles at CMI over the years, including as Chief Operating Officer since 2016 and led customer and channel efforts as V-P Sales & Marketing from 2012. Prior to joining CMI, Mr. Sanjay held various leadership positions over a 20-year span at Carrier India, including as director of Residential and Light Commercial Sales. Krishan Sachdev, who has been Managing Director of CMI since the company’s inception in 2012, will continue as CMI’s Chairman and will support Carrier in the governance of other Carrier Midea joint ventures (JVs). In addition, he will play a key role in growing Carrier’s global residential consumer HVAC business, CMI said in a statement.

