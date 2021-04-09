Business

CMA CGM unveils low carbon offer

Transport and logistics major CMA CGM Group said it is supporting the production of 12,000 tonnes of biomethane (equivalent to a year’s fuel consumption of two 1,400-TEU ships).

The transport and logistics major said this was an another milestone in its efforts to become carbon-neutral by 2050.

“We have crossed a new step with the launch of the first low-carbon shipping offer based on biomethane,” said Rodolphe Saade, chairman and CEO.

“We know that there is still a long way to go to meet the commitments of the Paris Agreement. Achieving these goals do not rely on a single solution but on a set of initiatives and new technologies complimentary to each other.”

