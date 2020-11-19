CMA CGM Group rolls out ‘cleaner’ energy solutions

MUMBAI

Shipping and logistics major CMA CGM Group has announced the rolling out of ACT with CMA CGM+, an array of solutions, to help its customers lighten their environmental footprint and make their cargo carbon neutral.

Available throughout the Group’s shipping subsidiaries, this new offering consists of four services, enabling its customers to analyse their environmental footprint, use cleaner alternative energy sources and to offset the emissions generated during the transport of their goods, the Group said.

Towards Cleaner Energy LNG and Cleaner Energy Biofuel, the two solutions aimed at reducing environmental footprint, the Group has decided to power 26 of its container ships which will use liquefied natural gas (LNG) by 2022. Seven of these are already in service.

Now customers can choose to transport their goods using LNG, thus helping in significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Besides, CMA CGM claimed it was the first shipping group to successfully use biofuel on its container ships. Through this offering, customers can transport their goods using biofuel generated from used cooking oil.

“These alternative fuel-based solutions can unlock reductions in greenhouse gas emissions of between 15% and 85%, providing customers with a wide range of solutions to decarbonise their cargo,” the group said.

Through the other two solutions namely Eco Monitor and Positive Offset which aim at analysing and offsetting environmental footprints, the Group’s customers will be able to keep track of their environmental footprint in real time and take action more easily using this data.

By mixing and matching the various solutions available in the ACT range, the Group’s customers can make their cargo carbon-neutral, while helping drive forward the energy transition in the shipping sector, which accounts for 90% of international goods’ trade, it said.

“The Group has always considered its business performance as intrinsically linked to its social and environmental performance. We have made ground-breaking decisions advancing the shift to cleaner energy and helping push the whole industry forward,” Marc Bourdon, senior vice-president, commercial and agencies networks, CMA CGM Group, said.

“Through ACT with CMA CGM+, we are sharing our energy transition solutions for shipping and providing our customers with effective solutions,” he added.