Clubhouse unveils local language support on Android

NEW DELHI

03 November 2021 18:58 IST

Social audio platform Clubhouse on Wednesday announced the roll-out of its first wave of local language support for Android OS users with 13 new languages, including five Indian languages.

The application, which till now supported only English, will soon introduce a replay feature for users to allow them to listen to the conversations from the room once it ends.

“Local language is a highly requested feature in India...We are starting with five — Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu — and will keep adding more and more language support,” said Aarthi Ramamurthy, Head of International at Clubhouse.

Other languages for which the platform has announced support are French, German, Indonesian, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Portuguese (Brazilian) and Spanish. Local language support will be available for features like prompts, notifications and descriptions as well as for joining the platform.

Clubhouse, which competes with Twitter Spaces, will be adding support for iOS (Apple devices) and additional languages soon, she added.

To a query on the India market, Ms. Ramamurthy said while Clubhouse does not break down country-specific user numbers, India is a ‘large market’ for the platform and is ‘strategically very important’.

She added that overall, Clubhouse had seen the number of rooms created in a day growing from 3 lakh earlier this year to 7 lakh now, and the average time spent by listeners in a day on the platform was more than 70 minutes.

Clubhouse co-founder Paul Davison said that local language support would make the platform feel more native, easier to navigate, and more accessible to billions across the world.