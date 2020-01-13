Cloud may blur firms’ infras boundaries: Kaspersky

Infrastructure boundaries are blurring as more and more enterprises are migrating to the cloud environment, according to Kaspersky, a global cybersecurity and anti-virus brand.

Cloud migration has been a dominant trend in the last couple of years with corporates increasingly wanting to move their data infrastructure partially or fully to the cloud.

Interestingly, as per Kaspersky, the trend has created two diverse scenarios in the market: the blurring would make difficult for bad guys to launch attacks on their target companies. As a result, conducting an attack might become harder and actions of threat actors would become more sophisticated or more frequent — relying on chance rather than planning.

At the same time, the blurring might also make it much more difficult for companies (victims) to detect an attack or planned attacks on their resources as the transition to the cloud would have already blurred the boundaries of its infrastructure, said a 2020 Cyber Threats Trends report released by Kaspersky.

“For attackers, it is becoming very difficult to target an organisation’s resources in a precise manner. It will also be difficult for a company to identify targeted attacks at an early stage and separate them from the overall mass of attacks on the ISP,” it said.

Investigating cloud incidents would become more complex and in some cases, less effective. The increase in the availability of cloud services would allow not just companies but also attackers to deploy infrastructure in the cloud. This may reduce the cost of an attack and, consequently, increase their number and frequency, it cautioned.

However, the company said, “We note that the awareness of cloud infrastructure security is not growing as fast as the the popularity of cloud services, so we expect to see an increase in the complexities of investigating incidents as well as a decrease in the effectiveness of incident investigations, resulting in higher investigation costs.”

Due to the increasing cost of other attack vectors, attackers would be willing to offer large amounts of money to insiders. The price for insiders would vary from region to region and depends on the target’s position in the company, the company itself, its local rating, the type and complexity of insider service that is requested, the type of data under ex-filtration and the level of security at the company, the Kaspersky report further warned.