Cloud key to scaling India’s digital journey, says Nadella

January 03, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Mumbai

Microsoft chairman and CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday reinforced the digital imperative for every organisation and said Microsoft Cloud could ‘foster innovation, create broad economic progress, and accelerate the growth of businesses in India’.

Sharing his vision for a tech-enabled India, he said cloud technologies would be foundational to scaling India’s digital journey and Microsoft was ‘innovating across the tech stack’ to support the country’s ecosystem of developers, start-ups and companies across every industry.

”Our mission is to empower every person and every organisation on the planet to achieve more, and ultimately, we have to measure our success by achieving that mission,” said Mr. Nadella, while addressing a gathering of top CEOs of Indian companies at the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai.

“In simple terms, I say, we should do well only when the world around us is doing well. One of the most fantastic things even in this trip into India that I’m learning about, is not just what’s happening in the top cities of the country, but what’s happening across all the cities in the country and how digital is playing a role,” he added.

Speaking on the topic of artificial Intelligence (AI), Mr. Nadella said: “Let’s think about how it can augment every one of us in whatever it is that we are doing. Every knowledge worker is going to be more creative, more expressive, more productive. Every frontline worker will be able to do more [with] knowledge than they ever did,” he said.

“Every design task, whether it’s software engineering, mechanical design, architecture, is going to be that much more productive going forward. So, it’s ultimately, in my opinion, going to accelerate human creativity, human ingenuity and human productivity across a range of tasks,” he added.