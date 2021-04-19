Cloud firm Druva raises $147 mn

Bengaluru

19 April 2021 22:27 IST

Druva Inc., a cloud data protection and management firm, has raised $147 million to scale up operations.

The fundraising was led by Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), a global investment group, and Neuberger Berman, each of which manages more than $300 billion in net assets.

This round, which raises the company’s valuation to above $2 billion, also included participation from existing investors Viking Global Investors and Atreides Management, as per a statement from Druva.

Advertising

Advertising