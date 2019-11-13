Clear statutory dues in 3 months: DoT to telcos

The Department of Telecommunications on Wednesday issued a directive to telecom service providers to pay their statutory dues within three months as directed by the apex court.

The Supreme Court, in its judgment dated October 24, 2019, ruled in favour of the DoT, as a result of which telcos now owe the government over ₹1.33 lakh crore. The Supreme Court had said, “We give three months’ time to deposit the amount, which is due and compliance be reported.”

In its notice, the DoT has given option to telecom operators to clear all the dues on a self-assessment basis. “It is the responsibility of the licencees to pay the licence fee and other dues after carrying out their own assessment... you are therefore directed to make the payment in accordance with the order of the Hon’ble Supreme Court dated October 24, 2019 and submit the requisite documents to ensure the compliance within the stipulated timeframe,” the notice stated.

Airtel and Vodafone Idea, who together owe over 50% of the total dues, have sought waiver of these dues, or at least waiver of interest and penalties. While DoT is working on a relief package for the industry, as of now no relief on the AGR-related dues has been announced.