Clear guidelines for SEBI compliances soon: Kamath

December 13, 2023

India Inc. will soon have clear guidelines in place to comply with markets regulator SEBI’s regulations, said K.V. Kamath, who heads The Industry Standards Forum. The Forum, which includes representatives from three industry chambers CII, FICCI and Assocham, is working in tandem with SEBI to set implementation standards. It is currently developing, on a priority basis, the compliance benchmarks for the recently introduced requirement of verification of rumours by listed entities, the new listing obligations and disclosure requirements (LODR) and the ESG assurance mandates prescribed by SEBI.

