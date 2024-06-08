Clay Craft aims to increase exports fourfold in 3 years

Clay Craft, which is into ceramic tableware manufacturing, producing over 1 lakh pieces daily and exporting to over 22 countries is planning to increase its exports fourfold in three years, its director Deepak Agarwal said in an interview.

“India continues to be our focused market. Currently exports account to less than 5% of our total turnover. But we aim to have at least 15 to 20% of our total production out of India for the export market. This can easily be within the next three years,” he added. “We have made a great amount of capital expenditure in last two years by establishing the new factory which will enable us to double our production. So now there is a surplus production. Now we are aiming to enter into international markets very aggressively and the vision clearly says that we want to be the most preferred ceramic tableware manufacturer in the world because, the majority of the high-consumption countries and regions like Latin America, Europe, and Russia, have put anti-dumping on China. That is where high production countries like India gets the opportunity and gets a clear road map that we can achieve what China has been doing since last several decades,” he said.

“Our focus market recently has been Dubai [Middle East] which has a very similar population and consumption power as India. Another focused market is Latin America for us,” he added.

“So these two markets are focused, but we export to 22 countries around the world. We are in the process of appointing distributors in a lot of European regions,” he further said.