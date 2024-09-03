ADVERTISEMENT

Classic Legends unveils Jawa 42 FJ at ₹1.99 lakh

Published - September 03, 2024 09:18 pm IST - MUMBAI

We are creating a global company and will disrupt the market, says Anupam Thareja, co-founder

Lalatendu Mishra
Founders of Classic Legends — Mr. Boman Irani, Mr. Anand Mahindra and Mr. Anupam Thareja — alongside CEO Mr. Ashish Singh Joshi, sharing the stage for the first time with Mahindra leaders, Dr. Anish Shah (Group CEO and MD) and Mr. Rajesh Jejurikar (Executive Director and CEO, Auto and Farm Sector) at the launch of Jawa 42 FJ | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd., which is into manufacturing of motorcycles under iconic brands such as Jawa, Yazdi and BSA, on Tuesday introduced 350 cc Jawa 42 FJ, under a newly created segment ‘Neo-Classic’ at prices starting ₹1,99,142 (ex-showroom Delhi).  This is the company’s ninth motorcycle offering since its start in 2018. The top variant of Jawa 42 FJ is priced at ₹2,20,142 (ex-showroom Delhi).

“We are creating a global company from India. We are the disruptors and we will disrupt the market with our differentiated products. The 2024 Jawa 42 embodies our design-led approach to motorcycle engineering,” said Anupam Thareja, co-founder, Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd.

“We have taken our time with this bike, pushing the boundaries of the ‘price-performance’ matrix and achieved a great blend of edgy performance, gorgeous form, and precision engineering. As pioneers of Neo-Classics in India, the 42 FJ is a testament to our challenger spirit and disruptive approach,” he added.

With the expansion of the ‘42 Life’ series, Jawa had extended the balance of design, price, and performance across motorcycle formats, to appeal to a wide range of riders, the company said, adding it was ready to introduce electric bikes “as and when customers would want.”

The new 350 Jawa 42 FJ is the newest edition in the brand’s Neo-Classic lineup, joining the popular 42 and 42 Bobber. The name of this motorcycle is inspired by František Janeček, the founder of Jawa, which aims to deliver a bold, modern riding experience for today’s motorcycling enthusiasts, the company said. 

Boman Irani, CMD of Rustomjee Group & co-founder, Classic Legends, said the company’s products were in demand from the youth and riders’ community across the country. Mr. Irani’s family had been manufacturing Jawa and Yezdi motorcycles in India before the products were discontinued. 

According to Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends, the company’s motorcycles manufactured in India are sold in 42 countries (BSA in 23 and Jawa in 19), and more markets are being explored.

Recently, the company, which is 60% owned by the Mahindra Group, had announced a ₹1,000-crore investment plan, out of which ₹350 crore had been invested, and the rest would go into market and product expansion.

