Classic Legends to unveil 3 new Jawa variants

Classic Legends Pvt. Ltd., a part of the Mahindra group, which manufactures and sells the iconic bike Jawa in India, is planning to expand its model offerings in the country to cater to a larger customer base.

The company, which had acquired British motorcycle maker BSA Co. Ltd., is also exploring the possibility of launching the BSA motorcycle in Europe post Brexit, said a top executive.

“We want to create a decent-sized product portfolio. Three more Jawa bikes with different technology and engine configuration will be introduced in the next 18 months. We will be announcing more details on the product plan on our first anniversary on November 15, 2019,” said Ashish Joshi, CEO, Classic Legends Pvt Ltd.

Jawa, a ‘Czechoslovakia’ brand whose production was stopped in India in 1970, was resurrected by Classic Legends last year and is under production at its facility at Pithampur in Madhya Pradesh.

By ramping up production, the firm has brought down the waiting period from 9-10 months to 6-7 months now, Mr. Joshi said.

It has increased its dealership network from 5 to 105 in 87 cities and has been accepting bookings, though the product has been sold out till March 31, 2020, Mr. Joshi added. He said the firm was BS VI ready. Jawa sees more buyers from cities such as Pune, Bengaluru, Delhi, Chandigarh and Cochin. Over 60% of customers are in the age group of 23-29 years.

While Jawa will cater to India, ASEAN and some neighbouring countries, BSA is targeted at Europe.