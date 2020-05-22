Class action suit against Infosys in U.S. dismissed

Bengaluru

22 May 2020

Suit alleged violation of securities laws

Technology firm Infosys on Friday said a class action lawsuit filed against the company and some of its current and former employees in a U.S. court has been voluntarily dismissed by the plaintiff.

The case was filed in the eastern district of New York. In a regulatory filing, the company said, “On May 21, 2020, the plaintiff voluntarily dismissed the lawsuit without prejudice.”

The complaint was brought on behalf of a class consisting of persons or entities who purchased the firm’s publicly-traded securities between July 7, 2018 and October 20, 2019, and alleged claims for violations of the U.S. federal securities laws. A U.S.-based shareholder rights’ litigation firm had filed a case, on behalf of its clients, alleging Infosys had made false and misleading statements to the market and used improper recognition of revenue to boost short-term profit. The plaintiff also alleged CEO Salil Parekh skipped standard reviews of large deals to avoid accounting scrutiny.

