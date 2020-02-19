Business

CK Motors to set upEV plant in Tamil Nadu

Company to invest ₹10 crore in unit

CK Motors Pvt. Ltd. is putting up a new plant in Coimbatore to make electric vehicles (EVs) for commercial use, said a top official.

CK Motors, which has a manufacturing tie-up with Pure EV, a start-up incubated in IIT Hyderabad, is planning to commence operations at Coimbatore in the next two months.

Pure EV has a manufacturing facility in Hyderabad to make 1,500 EVs per month and this would be doubled in the next two months.

Unveiling e-bicycles, an e-moped and two variants of e-scooters in Chennai on Wednesday, CK Motors business head, C. Guna Sekaran said that plans were afoot to fully indigenise the EVs (that currently have an import content of 27%) in two months.

“Pure EV will make two-wheelers, while we will make three- and four-wheeler commercial vehicles, the manufacture of e-bicycles would be shifted to Coimbatore. We will also make three-wheeler scooters with multiple functions. We are investing ₹10 crore and the new plant will have a capacity to make 4,000 vehicles per month,” he said.

On the e-scooter, he said it would run for 115 km on a single charge of two hours. Power consumption, in this case, was ‘minimal’ and it could be charged anywhere using regular plug points.

The sale of electric two-wheelers and patented lithium batteries will commence in Chennai and Hyderabad and will be expanded to other States. In the phase-1, the company plans to have 50 dealers in all district headquarters.

“The epluto 7G scooters are priced at ₹89,999 on-road and they were the cheapest in the industry,” he said.

