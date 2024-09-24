ADVERTISEMENT

City Union Bank unveils eight payment products at Global Fintech Fest 2024

Published - September 24, 2024 07:03 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

City Union Bank (CUB) unveiled a suite of new innovative payment products and solutions for MSMEs and retail customers, at the fifth edition of Global Fintech Fest (GFF) 2024 in Mumbai.

The digital products were Delegate payments, UPI lite auto topup, National Common Mobility Card, Credit line on UPI, Rupay credit card on UPI, Loan against securities (Mutual Fund), Open Network Digital Commerce – MSME, and Open Network Digital Commerce – Retail.

Through the ONDC platform, CUB will address the evolving needs of MSMEs with regard to digital store, digital ledger, inventory management and e-invoicing, collateral-free business loans, payments and collections, expense management and IT and GST returns filing, among others, the lender said in a statement.

These advancements, developed in collaboration with a range of partners, are set to drive digital payments adoption across India by streamlining payment processes and enhancing transaction security and customer experience.

The annual event was organised by by the Payments Council of India, the National Payments Corporation of India and the Fintech Convergence Council from August 28 to 30.

